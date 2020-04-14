Major League Baseball Advances to Bat for COVID-19 Antibody Study – Deadline

In a better world, we would all be concerned about the next opponent for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Instead, Major League Baseball is participating in a massive study that will screen 10,000 people for antibodies to the coronavirus.

Antibody testing is being used to determine how bad things are in major US cities. USA The hope is that so-called "collective immunity" will help determine a course of action on the pandemic.

The study announcement does not signify a return to baseball, although various scenarios are being discussed that would allow that to happen. One of the proposed actions would see MLB play its games exclusively in Arizona, which is home to approximately 10 spring training camps for teams. Fans would not be allowed, but details are still being worked out.

The antibody study is conducted as a joint exercise between Stanford University, USC and the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory (SMRTL). The pinprick test will detect the prevalence of IgM, an antibody produced relatively early in those who have been infected with COVID-19 and IgG, a second signal that lasts after infection. A positive test confirms exposure to the disease, even among asymptomatic patients.

"This is the first nationwide study in which we are going to read a large number of communities across the United States to understand how extensive the spread of the virus has been," said Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor of medicine at the University of Stanford. "This will be the first of those. Why MLB versus other employers? I got in touch with others, but MLB was much faster. They have been tremendously cooperative and flexible. We are trying to establish a scientific study that would normally take years to complete, and it will be a matter of weeks. "