Love Triangle forms at the premiere

ABC / John Fleenor

The new spin-off from the long-running ABC dating show features 20 contestants, consisting of 12 men and 8 women, trying to find love through their shared love of music.

Up News Info –

"The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart "premiered on Monday, April 13. The new spin-off from the long-running ABC dating show featured contestants trying to find love through their shared love of music. In the first episode, 20 Contestants including Marine Veterinarian Brandon, Bri, Sheridan and Bekah arrived at the mansion.

Also among the contestants were Gabe, Savannah, ex "American idolContestant Trevor and Jamie. Jamie and Ryan seemed to have a clear connection at first before Jamie started spending time with Trevor once he arrived. Meanwhile, Matt and Rudi seemed to have gotten along, but later admitted he was on Mel .

After the 20 contestants gathered, present Chris Harrison noted that there were 12 men and 8 women. Those who did not have a partner in the first rose ceremony would be eliminated. It seems that Sheridan and Julia settled with each other. However, Brandon seemed to set his eyes on Julia as well and they kissed. Also having some steamy moments was Jamie, who kissed Ryan before getting physical with Trevor in the hot tub.

During the first date, Ryan took Jamie on a date on Capitol Records. They have to record a version of John Mayer"Gravity". The date went well, since the couple left at sunset.

Later, Matt received the second appointment card and chose to go with Mel, which upset Rudi. The two went to attend a private Plain white TThe concert of. At the cocktail party, viewers could see that some solid couples formed. Among them were Chris and Bri, Brandon and Savannah, and Danny and Bekah. Sheridan, meanwhile, interrupted Julia and Josh's kissing session as she tossed Julia aside to sing her a song. She liked it and then they kissed.

Rudi then called Matt for not taking her on a date despite his promise. As for Trevor, he and Jamie fell even more in love while singing "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room" for her.

Now was the time everyone was waiting for. At the rose ceremony, Savannah gave Brandon a rose, Mel gave Gabe hers, and Bekah gave Danny a rose. Chris received a rose from Chris with Cheyenne giving hers to Matt. Meanwhile, Julia chose Sheridan and Jamie chose Trevor over Ryan. However, Ryan was saved when Rudi gave him a rose.