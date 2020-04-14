Lose yourself in the sounds of YouTube's growing community of modular environmental synths

In recent weeks, videos of Modular Ambient Synthesizers have started to appear more frequently on YouTube. Videos focus on the team, with hands moving in and out of the frame to slowly adjust a knob or press a fader. Amid the hypnotic sounds, there are lots of multi-colored cables, bright lights, and often a bit of decoration. One is shot in a suitcase with a steaming cup of tea nearby. Another is surrounded by succulents. And they are all quite relaxing to watch.

With everyone trapped at home, it stands to reason that Eurorack lovers spend more time playing with their team. For those unfamiliar, Eurorack is a modular synthesizer format based on individual modules that serve specific purposes or produce particular sounds. When put together, they are the sum of their parts: electronic beasts that sprout cables and produce a variety of complex and changing sounds.

Back in 2018, Gallow He viewed these modular synth YouTube videos as a micro-genre "rabbit hole,quot; populated by a unique brand of ambient music and distinctive aesthetics. "With soft sounds, blinking LEDs, and discreet wardrobe," wrote contributing editor Philip Sherburne, "they're part of the performance, part of the technical tutorial, and part of the audiovisual wallpaper." The genre has continued but held up pretty well.

There are a handful of creators who have been making impromptu videos for quite some time, like JAde Wii and HEYMUN. But as the new coronavirus shrinks live shows and keeps people inside, the number of these videos uploaded to YouTube has started to increase. It makes sense since many people have time to sit down and experiment with their team, and finally create and share.

There are many new accounts, mixed with some that have existed but are now published more frequently. One titled "Space Shuttle,quot; by YouTube newcomer Augustin Fievet takes place in a dimly lit room accentuated by the warm glow of a table lamp. Another called "Close,quot; is by __Shapes__, and shows a shelf surrounded by baby's breath bottles, shells, and houseplants. A recent favorite is Dream Dealer's "Woodstock 1," which simply shows a generative Eurorack abandoned on its own in the face of a crackling fire.

All the videos feel cozy. The sounds ooze into each other in waves, and the way they are tightly framed makes it seem like you are present and perhaps in the same room. There are mugs, wooden desks, lush greenery, and hand-woven rugs. In short, they are cozy spaces complemented by warm drones and fuzzy and fleeting notes.

If you're looking for something to miss out on or not think about the current state of affairs, scan YouTube for modular environmental videos or check out some of the artists Gallow previously outlined.