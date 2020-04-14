Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says being away from his squad hurts | Football news

"It's getting worse, the longer it takes. I accept the situation 100%, but the longer you don't see someone you like, the more it hurts."





Jurgen Klopp says it hurts to part with his Liverpool players during coronavirus blockade

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp says the longer he is away from his players, the more it hurts during the closure of the coronavirus.

Liverpool has used modern technology while training remotely, with a variety of workouts hosted via a video link that brings the team and staff together.

The sessions allow the team to work as a group while staying fit, and Klopp says the social aspect of video calls should not be underestimated.

Klopp said Liverpool club website: "When we have these training sessions, I could never have imagined that I would enjoy it so much, but it is only the moment that I see the children again and that changes everything."

"For a minute, for an hour, for two hours, no matter how long the sessions are, all the guys are in a good mood; you immediately feel why you miss them so much, because it's just an exceptional group."

Jurgen Klopp and Jordan Henderson have paid tribute to the world's health workers.

"You want to be with them, you want to be closer to them than you can be. These are the closest moments, so I really enjoy these sessions."

"It's getting worse, the longer it takes. I accept the situation 100%, but the longer you don't see someone you like, the more it hurts. That's the situation we are in right now."

The club's video chats are a way for players to interact with each other, but Klopp also insists that they remain professional.

Klopp said: "Some people may say that it is like a normal meeting or a normal session that we have, but it is not like that. I also like that.

"That's the best thing about having this situation in 2020: We have this technical opportunity. Imagine if we had that in the 1980s, not because of football, because of all the social contact and interaction that we can have and use now." That makes a big difference."