LISTEN: Will Greenwood rugby podcast featuring Richie Mo & # 39; unga | Rugby Union News

Half of New Zealand's fly opens up by being trapped in England's defeat in the World Cup semi-final, and the moment that helped him overcome disappointment





Listen to Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

The flying half of the Blacks, Richie Mo & # 39; unga, is this week's special guest and reveals the pain of a defeat in the World Cup semifinal against England.

The three-time Super Rugby champion also opens up to Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox because of the pressure he felt when he was first chosen for New Zealand, and why Brad Mooar is such a smart addition to the All Blacks' new coaching staff.

To dethrone Beauden Barrett's twice world player of the year from the All Blacks No. 10 jersey, you must be doing something right! Mo & # 39; unga received the flyer as a game creator last season, and with this came the responsibility of leading the New Zealand ship at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

It was not an easy task for this 24-year-old boy, born and raised in Christchurch. Richie says he felt an unknown pressure to act, which for a time took him away from his natural game.

Richie Mo & # 39; unga won World Cup bronze with New Zealand last year

"There are tons of pressure in the All Black environment," said Mo & # 39; unga in the Will Greenwood podcast.

"You may be afraid of making mistakes and you end up not being yourself. In my first games, I was writing all the movements on my wristband! I had never done that before … I had forgotten what my strength was, touching what was In front of me, being instinctive, that was a great lesson I learned. Being myself. "

Mo & # 39; unga beats Dan Biggar to score to help New Zealand beat Wales and win bronze at the 2019 World Cup

Mo & # 39; unga also speaks at length about the World Cup semi-final loss to England in Yokohama last October, and in a particularly candid exchange, opens up about an early defensive lapse in the game that led to England's first attempt . Just then, Mo & # 39; unga realized that the All Blacks were facing a truly world-class side in England.

"He had been defending in the center of the lineouts throughout the World Cup, the week before against Ireland, he had had some success with line speed and reading the play, but in the semifinal, the first lineout to England in Instead of pulling it out the back, they put a ball in my face.

Mo & # 39; unga was caught observing men in the World Cup semifinal, allowing Elliot Daly to beat him on the outside

"They caught me watching a man: Elliot Daly went outside and scored a phase or two later. It was very subtle. In my head, I thought it was very well played, this is a world class team." re against. "

Mo & # 39; unga takes Will and Rupert to the All Blacks locker room immediately after the semifinal. Tears flowed and no one said a word. He took a heartfelt speech from Captain Kieran Read to help start the healing process.

Mo & # 39; unga describes the scene in the New Zealand locker room after England's defeat

"It was (Kieran's) birthday on the day of the semifinal. The day after our team's meeting, he told us that when he returned to the hotel after the game, there were birthday cards waiting for him from his children."

"For him, realizing that the sun would rise again tomorrow and how lucky and blessed he is to have his children and family healthy … although it hurt a lot, it was a great learning for me, it made me realize that I did everything I could have done. "

Culture is your language. On crusaders every morning, the connection you have with each individual comes first. Richie Mo & # 39; unga

Despite the anguish of not making it to the World Cup final last year, Mo & # 39; unga in his fledgling career has achieved great trophy success at club and province levels, including multiple NPC titles and Super Rugby. Much of that he attributes to the connection culture that Crusaders head coach Scott & # 39; Razor & # 39; Robertson has instilled in the 10-time champions.

"Culture is your language. On crusaders every morning, the connection you have with each individual comes first. You go everywhere. Rule number one is close your eyes, that's the first thing you do. Razor insists on it. – Say good morning to your brothers. "

Mo & # 39; unga also has some very warm words to say about the Scarlets' head coach Brad Mooar, who will return to New Zealand to work as Ian Foster's assistant with the All Blacks. Richie and Brad grew up together, having gone to the same kindergarten and elementary school in the suburbs of Christchurch.

Assistant coach Brad Mooar and Mo & # 39; unga (R) during a crusaders training session

"I have known him for a long time, he was our confidence in the brain (in the Crusaders). He helped me with my management of the game in a big way. He is a public defender and a former rugby agent. He will help Ian Foster the attack and strategy and being a great asset to the All Blacks. "

Tune in for a frank and direct discussion with one of the best internationals in world rugby. Will and Rupert also discuss the rugby news of the day and pay tribute to the many rugby players and people who work on the front lines of the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

To listen to all that and much more, click play above for the latest Sky Sports Rugby Union podcast.