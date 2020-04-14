LISTEN: Golden Point podcast with South Sydney Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly | Rugby League News





Former Super League general manager Blake Solly is this week's guest.

South Sydney Rabbitohs chief executive gives Marc Bazeley and Brian Carney the latest on the NRL's proposed return to action in late May.

In addition, it spreads rumors about Super League stars and rugby player Quade Cooper joining teams with short-term contracts.

In addition to this, Solly tells us about her memories of growing up as a Rabbitoh fan, playing at an amateur level in Leeds and how she became involved with the administration of the rugby league in this country.

The former Super League general manager also remembers his time at the helm of Europe's top national competition and gives his opinion on the current state of the sport in the UK.