Lindsay Lohan is about to release a new album: she says the songs are a reflection of her past life

There is no doubt that Lindsay Lohan has been doing her best to keep herself busy these days. After his fall from Hollywood graces amid multiple arrests and court visits, Lohan has appeared in some box office bombs and reality TV series.

These days, she's been busy working on a new album, an album she recently released a song called "Back To Me,quot;. During a conversation with Page Six, Lohan explained where his inspiration came from to make the new batch of songs.

According to Lindsay, many of the song lyrics come from personal experiences and reflections on her past life. Lohan, 33, shared that several of the songs on the album reflect memories she had while living in California, a time when she was in her early 20s and was on top of the world.

Lohan added that his goal with the new record was to be "stimulating and fun." More importantly, Lohan wanted the album to be filled with happy songs that everyone can dance to. The Mean Girls student explained that music was a way to connect with her fans in a different way, and that she loves music and dancing.

In other words, everything came together at the right time, the fallen star commented. Earlier this year, he was in the process of shooting music videos for some of the songs, but production was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of working on her new songs, Lohan has been using time to work on her French; reading, journaling, watching movies, plus your personal health and wellness. She has also been zooming in on her family.

According to Lindsay, the coronavirus pandemic is that God tells the whole world to care more about each other and to join hands. Such a message comes at a pertinent time in the United States, especially considering political polarization.

As previously reported, Lindsay signed with Casablanca Records earlier this year. Page six was the first to reveal the news.



