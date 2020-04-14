Lil Wayne Reginae's daughter in YFN Lucci & # 39; s Split: She didn't respect me

Instagram

In the last episode of & # 39; T.I. and Tiny: Family Hustle & # 39 ;, Reginae admits that the infamous cucumber party, which was organized by Alexis Skyy, was & # 39; the last straw for her.

Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci They have been apart for some time and she has become more open about their relationship. In the last episode of "YOU. & Tiny: Family Hustle ", the daughter of little Wayne revealed that the main reason for their breakup was the cucumber party in the headlines last year.

"After a long on and off relationship, Lucci and I finally broke up," he said in the episode. "I feel like he didn't respect me like he did at first. Of course, the cucumber party was the last straw for me. I feel like it's not respectful that a man who is in a relationship is there. It is certain things that just you don't, especially dating me. "

Reginae admitted that she was a little heartbroken shortly after their separation, but assured the others that she was fine. "I was in love with this man, but I feel like I'm mentally in a healthy space."

Reginae attended the infamous party hosted by Alexis Skyy with her friend Zonnique. In a video that circulated online, she was seen pissed off after discovering that Lucci was having fun playing in the water during the party. She left the party right after that.

Her attendance at the party sparked a backlash at the time, considering that she publicly spoke out against the cucumber challenge. In response to the criticism, she wrote: "Women, don't act like you never did. But when I heard about the cucumber activities, I left. Tbh, I made myself look like a fool for this man and I apologized for allowing them to see him. "

Reginae promised to be more private about her life and explained, "Unfortunately, every move I make is publicized. I can't control it. I'm going to try to be more private from now on. It's difficult because I've always been so open and honest. But I have to learn to deal with my problems alone and in private. "