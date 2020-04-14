Liam Payne calls the breakup of One Direction & # 39; Stupid Decision & # 39; they took when they are & # 39; tired & # 39;

WENN

The singer of & # 39; Strip That Down & # 39; He blames exhaustion after traveling nonstop for the decision to dissolve One Direction in 2015 after Zayn Malik's departure.

Only one directionThe split was caused by "tiredness more than anything," according to the singer. Liam Payne.

The British band had a long hiatus in 2015 after the departure of Zayn Malik from group Y in an interview about Jordan StephensIn Spotify's podcast "Killing It," Liam admitted that the children's hectic schedules and lack of sleep were partly responsible for how things came to an end.

"We all just moved on, you know, it was just a case that this is your job and this is what you do and then slowly you spiral into this thing," he explained. "I mean, more than anything for us, I think the danger zone is in the band. And actually, what probably caused the disappearance, towards the end, was just exhaustion more than anything. Everyone makes stupid decisions when they are tired."

Liam's reveal comes after a bandmate Niall Horan He previously told the British newspaper The Daily Telegraph: "We got tired … we just got tired. Five albums, five tours, in five years. We were all screwed up."

Elsewhere in "Killing It," Liam reflected on being rejected from "Factor X UNITED KINGDOM."At 14, two years before he came back and was put in a group that eventually became One Direction.

"People ridiculed me on the street and all kinds when I was 15 or 16 years old," he recalled. "Once I went to McDonald's when I was 16 years old and I went upstairs to ask for my thing, I went to sit with the girl I was with at the time and a group of boys at the top of the stairs said to me: & # 39; X factor reject! & # 39; "

"So the whole restaurant was looking at me. It was a really empty moment, which was like, 'Oh, sure, now I know what it's like to lose fame.'

Fans are convinced the group will be reuniting for their 10th anniversary later this year 2020, after Liam, Niall, Harry Stylesand Louis Tomlinson They all followed former member Zayn Malik on Twitter again, five years after his sensational departure from the band.