Lewis Capaldi attributes his weight gain to the vegan diet

The singer of & # 39; Before You Go & # 39; He claims he gained weight after giving up meat and is now reluctantly trying to exercise every morning in an attempt to lose weight.

Lewis CapaldiThe vegetarian health kick inadvertently made him accumulate pounds as he turned to carbohydrates instead of meat.

The hit maker "Someone You Loved", 23, is a well-known admirer of the British bakery chain Greggs, and set up a $ 6,300 account for fans to eat there after a concert in Glasgow, Scotland.

However, he attributes his resounding body to his attempts to become a vegetarian rather than his enthusiasm for pastries, as cutting meat led him to feast on junk food with carbohydrates.

"I lost two stones at the end of 2018 and I thought: 'Now I have lost some weight, I will be a vegetarian'," he tells the British newspaper Daily Star. "I will keep the weight off and I will be doing good for the environment" .

"But, OMG, I put on weight and put all that weight back on because I was substituting the vegetarian option with meat and vegetables, which was pizza and fries."

However, the Scottish singer has not ruled out becoming a vegetarian if he can lose a few pounds, something he is reluctantly trying to do.

"I'm going to run," he adds. "I go out for a run every morning and it was horrible."