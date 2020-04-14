Lea Michele forced to control her father through FaceTime due to coronavirus blockade

Instagram

During an interview with StyleCaster, the former & # 39; Glee & # 39; star reveals that her father failed to leave the east coast and reach home before closing travel restrictions were imposed.

Up News Info –

read Michele she has been FaceTiming her father twice a day while he is locked away from her on the east coast of the US. USA

First "Joy"Star has isolated herself along with her husband Zandy Reich and her mother, but revealed during an interview with StyleCaster that her father failed to get home before the closing travel restrictions were imposed in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus. .

"It is really difficult at the moment because my father is on the east coast, so my mother and I are making sure of FaceTime at least twice a day to consult with him," he said.

But Lea admitted that there have also been benefits to being locked up – that is, reconnecting with her closest and dearest person more than her busy schedule generally allows.

"I think what we are going through right now is absolutely horrible, but I have found that I am connecting with friends more than I might have had," he explained. "We spend so much time with very short text messages that really don't have much depth, and I think being where we are now is a great opportunity for us to connect on a deeper level when talking on the phone, which I don't think people will. have done in a long time. "

"Now, these conversations aren't just gossip or some kind of superficial level. It's, 'How's your family? How are you feeling? How are your emotions? How's your stress?'