Lady GaGa makes passionate appeal to world leaders for research funds COVID-19

The singer of & # 39; Stupid Love & # 39; It is seeking donations for Gavi to help vaccinate children around the world against deadly infectious diseases, and the Coalition for Outbreak Preparedness Innovations.

Lady Gaga World leaders, including the head of the European Union (EU), Ursula von der Leyen, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have been contacted in a passionate plea for COVID-19 research funds.

The "Stupid Love" singer is seeking donations for Gavi, the organization that helps vaccinate children around the world against deadly infectious diseases, and the Coalition for Outbreak Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), in a bid to find a cure for coronavirus.

"President @vonderleyen: As a doctor, you know that the disease knows no borders. Thank you for intensifying the help of @UN and bilateral # COVID19. We need your leadership in the work of @CEPIvaccines and @Gavi to save lives," von der Leyen tweeted. . "We are all in this together as #GlobalCitizens."

Upon arriving in Trudeau, the Paparazzi star said, "Thank you for funding @CEPIvaccines, @UN's appeal and for all that Flag of Canada is doing to stop # COVID19 and #PlankTheCurve."

"Will Canada give @Gavi new funds to deliver vaccines and save lives in the poorest countries?"

And he implored French President Emmanuel Macron: "Last year you demonstrated your leadership in the fight against pandemics. We need you to support the global fight against # COVID19 through @UN, @CEPIvaccines and @Gavi."

While the world remains locked in the middle of the pandemic, the Oscar winner has been working on her One World: Together at Home concert, which will be presented by American television presenters at night. Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallonand Stephen Colbertand include performances of acts that include Paul MCCARTNEY, Elton John, Chris Martin, Lizzo, Billie eilish, John Legend, Kacey Musgravesand Keith Urban.

While the show is not a fundraiser, GaGa has raised over $ 35 million (£ 28 million) for COVID-19 relief efforts in just one week while planning the television show, which will be organized in collaboration with officials. from Global Citizen and World Health Organization on April 18.