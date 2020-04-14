La La Anthony showcases her amazing six pack as she dances with her teenage son in a fun video!

La La Anthony had a great time at Easter, regardless of quarantine orders! She and her 13-year-old son Kiyan celebrated the party by dancing and singing together and the star also dressed for the occasion!

La La turned to social media to show off her pastel outfit that was perfect, by theme, for Easter. The Easter Bunny would be proud!

The Power actress and her teenage son spent quality time with each other and for them, that included a lot of dancing too!

He also couldn't help documenting all of that and even shared something with his fans on social media!

A clip he posted showed that the mother and son moved to Biggie & # 39; s ‘One More Chance’ in the living room, obviously having the best time of their lives.

Not to mention they were pretty awesome dancing!

At the beginning of the clip, Kiyan, who is the father of her husband, Carmelo Anthony, shows her movements while her mother is the backup dancer.

It's great to see that as a teenager, he's not ashamed of being on a video dancing with his mother.

It really seemed like he was having a lot of fun, especially when La La started rapping!

The cool mom wrote in the caption that they were ‘Still Going … NEW YORK REMAINS ️ ️ HAPPY EASTER EVERYONE #big #brooklyn’, and also made sure to add lots of fun emojis!

But as mentioned above, dancing wasn't the only thing that caught everyone's attention.

Her colorful pastel outfit also received much praise.

The leggings and cropped top had a very subtle tie-dye print but also showed off her amazing abs!

To get her beautiful curly hair off her face while dancing and also add to the look, La La donned sequined bunny ears.



