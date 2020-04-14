Kylie Jenner had mom Kris feed her cleats after Lasik surgery

Kris keeps up with Kylie's demands!
In this all-new Thursday clip keeping up with the Kardashians, Kris Jenner take care of the youngest daughter Kylie Jenner after the last Lasik eye surgery.
"Kylie just got home from her Lasik surgery and is a little out of her mind," says the famous mom in a confessional. "I just want to make sure it's okay, because the healthiest thing you can do right now is get some rest."
Kris gives Kylie a little gold bell, that way it can ring if she needs anything. We are sure that matriarch Kardashian-Jenner regrets this decision as Stormi WebsterThe mother can't seem to stop ringing the bell.
Your first order? A glass of water with lemon and without ice.
While Kris is sipping her 22-year-old multi-million dollar drink, Kylie rings the doorbell once again.
"I really want some tacos," says the head of Kylie Cosmetics.
"Some tacos," replies a surprised Kris. "Ok I have it."
Like the loving mother that she is, Kris makes delicious tacos for Kylie. Hilariously, the Kylie beside herself continues to ring the bell until Kris returns with food.
Of course, Kris quickly turns the tables on blind Kylie. How? Every time Kris goes to feed one's mother, she withdraws the snack.
"Mom, stop! This is so weird," says Kylie.
After doing this several times and laughing, Kris finally feeds Kylie, who celebrates the delicious meal with a little dance.
Check out the fun scene that plays in the clip above!
Catch a new episode of keeping up with the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!
