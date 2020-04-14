Kyle Larson fired by Chip Ganassi Racing team for use of racial slur

Chip Ganassi Racing fired Kyle Larson for his use of a racial slur during an iRacing event over the weekend, the team announced Tuesday.

Larson's dismissal comes after the team, NASCAR and iRacing suspended him on Monday.

MORE: Larson apologizes for racial slur: "The damage is probably irreparable,quot;

Larson, 27, was heard using the N-word during a live broadcast of an iRacing event on Sunday, one that was not sponsored by NASCAR. Larson, unaware that he was speaking to the entire group of drivers, not just his observer, said, "Can't you hear me? Hello, n-"

Larson, who apologized via Twitter for his use of the N-word, has already experienced consequences as a result; Its two main sponsors, Credit One Bank and McDonald's, ended their relationships with the driver on Monday.