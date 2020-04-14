KUWK: Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick doubts Easter bunny is real in funny video

While Kourtney Kardashian has wanted to show less of her personal life on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as well as on social media lately, she gave fans another look at her time with her family over the Easter weekend. After all, being quarantined could encourage her to share more, as it can be boring while isolated at home all the time and doesn't work much.

With that said, she posted a clip starring her daughter with Scott Disick, Penelope, in which she hilariously doubted the existence of the Easter Bunny!

In fact, the mother-of-three published even more about her family vacation this year, but what caught fans' attention the most was, in fact, the clip showing 7-year-old Penelope Disick skeptical about whether the Mythical creature had stopped or not. home to bring goodies.

So is! It seems that the girl is growing up and no longer falls in love with her mother's Christmas traditions.

A clip features Kourt's son, Reign, 5, and the mother can be heard asking if the Easter Bunny had eaten the carrots they had left to enjoy.

The boy shakes his head before the Kardashian focuses the camera on the huge candy-filled baskets.

"Look, the Easter Bunny delivered gifts!" He exclaims.

In the background, however, Penélope can be heard doubting everything, saying: "No, I saw them in the garage."

Mom insists that she must have seen something different!

However, the 7-year-old doesn't give up, emphasizing that she actually knows for sure that she had seen that Louis Vuitton bag that was in one of the baskets.

And then the video comes to an end, so it's unclear whether or not her mother was able to convince her that the Easter Bunny exists, but seeing how safe she was, it's hard to believe that the mother has managed.



