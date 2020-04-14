KUWK: Brandon Jenner's new memory reveals he didn't see Dad Caitlyn Jenner more than a handful of times throughout his childhood!

According to Brandon Jenner's new memoirs, his father, Caitlyn Jenner, was almost entirely absent from his life growing up. Apparently, he failed to see the transgender icon before the age of 25 more than a total of six times!

As fans know, Caitlyn has fathered three women, having two children with each!

It seems that because of that, some of them couldn't spend as much time with their father growing up as others.

Brandon, specifically, says he could have seen less of him throughout his childhood.

His new report, To Me, He Was Just Dad, details that after Caitlyn, Bruce, and Linda Thompson divorced in 1986, Brandon was unable to see his father more than half a dozen times.

Also, after marrying Kris Jenner, and then Kardashian, the visits became less and less frequent.

Brandon writes that "I am my mother's first child and my father's third." My half brother Burt and my half sister Casey lived with their mother. My younger brother Brody, my mother, my father, and I lived in a quaint wooden artisan house in Malibu, one of the first built. But I don't have many memories from before my parents separated and my father moved. I was four years old at the time. "

‘They divorced because my father decided to start the transition to the woman (at least that's what they had discussed). I, of course, was too young to have any idea what was behind his decision. A few years after my parents divorced, Dad decided that the time was not right to make the transition and he had to reverse many of his surgeries. After that, his relationship with my mother became more hostile. "

After all, it had taken him a long time to get used to the idea that Bruce wanted to make the transition and that's why they couldn't be together anymore.

But Bruce decided not to do it at the time and she felt confused and hurt.

After all, Bruce's original reasoning for divorce completely fell apart when the transition from male to female did not happen and a relationship with Kris began instead!

The effect of my parents' bitter relationship was that I didn't see my father more than half a dozen times between the ages of eight and 25 & # 39; & # 39 ;, Brandon wrote, explaining that even when he met, he was Just for family Christmas cards it all felt like a photo shoot.



