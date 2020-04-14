Kourtney Kardashian reveals Kim's DIY secret to her cool hair color in a retroactive photo

Instagram

The eldest of the three Kardashian sisters reveals that the SKIMS owner gave herself the copper highlights after the mother of four took a memento of her seventh-grade appearance.

Kourtney Kardashian poured out on how Kim Kardashian got her hair color fresh in the past. After his younger sister shared a photo of his copper sports reflexes, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star revealed the DIY secret of the first one that allowed her to get the warm tone without going to the living room.

On Saturday, April 11, Kim turned to Instagram to share an old-school portrait of herself. Subtitled "Freshness of the 7th Grade", the image showed the wife of Kanye West without makeup and releasing her wavy brown locks. He drew many to compliment her, calling her "beautiful," "pretty," and "beautiful" in the comment section.

However, it was Kim's highlights that really caught Kourtney's attention. In response to the snap, the oldest of the Kardashian sisters handed over the secret of the mother of four when she commented, "You put cream bleach on your hand and ran it over your hair the day before school started for that orange streak. "

<br />

Kourtney's reveal came just over a week after he defended himself over his intense physical altercation with Kim in a March episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." Taking to his Twitter account, the ex-girlfriend of Scott Disick She noted that she "will not be live tweeting #KUWTK tonight as I will be spending time with my children while they are on Spring Break."

"I realize that much of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to clarify one thing: raising children is also a job," continued the mother of three. "In fact, it's the most difficult and rewarding job I've ever had."

Noting that she "decided to focus on my children and my lifestyle brand, Poosh, that it's about finding HER healthy balance to live her best life," the daughter of Kris Jenner he urged fans not to "judge anyone who chooses a different route" as he hoped "that everyone can appreciate my choices as well."