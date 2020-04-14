Kourtney Kardashian applauds after being told to cut Reign's hair

Don't try to steal Kourtney KardashianIt is the joy of Easter.

Monday night the keeping up with the Kardashians Star shared fond memories of their weekend celebration.

From giant Easter baskets to delicious tea time, the photos paint a special weekend for Kourtney and his team. "A quarantined Easter story. (Gifts / baskets courtesy of @krisjenner)," she shared on Instagram.

But since their children enjoyed every minute of the vacation, some internet trolls had to share their not-so-nice opinions in the post.

"Bruh cut your son's hair … smh," wrote a follower in the comment section. Kourtney replied, "The most beautiful hair on Earth. Anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG." Taste! But it wasn't over yet. When a user suggested that Kourtney had a "new dog every month," the Poosh founder quickly made things clear. "We have had honey for years, honey, honey."

Despite social estrangement and orders to stay home, many members of the Kardashian-Jenner family were able to celebrate in various ways.