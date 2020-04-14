Kourtney Kardashian applauds after being told to cut Reign's hair

Don't try to steal Kourtney KardashianIt is the joy of Easter.
Monday night the keeping up with the Kardashians Star shared fond memories of their weekend celebration.
From giant Easter baskets to delicious tea time, the photos paint a special weekend for Kourtney and his team. "A quarantined Easter story. (Gifts / baskets courtesy of @krisjenner)," she shared on Instagram.
But since their children enjoyed every minute of the vacation, some internet trolls had to share their not-so-nice opinions in the post.
"Bruh cut your son's hair … smh," wrote a follower in the comment section. Kourtney replied, "The most beautiful hair on Earth. Anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG." Taste! But it wasn't over yet. When a user suggested that Kourtney had a "new dog every month," the Poosh founder quickly made things clear. "We have had honey for years, honey, honey."
Despite social estrangement and orders to stay home, many members of the Kardashian-Jenner family were able to celebrate in various ways.
Kylie Jenner was able to sunbathe with Stormi Webster and Travis Scott While Khloe Kardashian celebrated her daughter's birthday with Tristan Thompson.
"It was very different from traditional big family Easter celebrations, but they all zoomed in and stayed connected," a source shared with E! News.
However, when it comes to clapping, the Kardashians know how to put some criticism in their place. See some of his best answers in the gallery below.
Kim defends Khloe
In February 2019, Khloe came out for her first public appearance amidst the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal involving Jordyn Woods. After attending her scheduled event, Khloe received critical comments on social media that she was not feeling well with Kim.
Along with a video of Khloe at the event, a Twitter user wrote, "If someone cheats on you publicly, will they be out the next day?"
After viewing the tweet, Kim replied, "Would you rather she lose the (money emoji) too? A single mom has to work too hard! This was a professional engagement planned well in advance and you better think she's not waiting." no one does! " pay your bills or support your daughter. LOST !!! "
Kourtney vs. Mommy Shamers
While on vacation in Italy with her children in 2018, Kourtney posted a photo of herself on a yacht with the caption: "I just finished my daily basket of focaccia … hbu?" In response to the photo, an Instagram user commented, "Where are your children?" After seeing the comment, Kourtney replied, "My son was taking the photo and the other two were sitting across from me. Thank you very much for your concern."
Kim vs. Chloë Grace Moretz
In 2016, Kim turned to social media to fire actress Chloë Grace Moretz for ignoring her nude selfie. "We all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is," Kim tweeted. "your nylon sheath is cute,quot;.
Kim also applauded Bette Midler and Piers Morgan for their critical comments on their photo.
Kylie vs. egg Instagram record
After the infamous egg photo broke Kylie's Instagram record in January 2019, the E! Star turned to social media to applaud the account. In her post, Kylie shared a meme that read, "Kylie when she sees the world record egg count." Along with the meme was a video of Kylie breaking an egg. The beauty magnate captioned the post: "Take that little egg."
Khloe vs. Haters
In a 2018 interview with E! News & # 39; Zanna Roberts Rassi, Khloe explained that she received criticism for going to a charity event without her daughter, True Thompson. "I was at a charity event last weekend and I'm literally trying to raise money for cancer research and I'm being wiped out for being somewhere on a Sunday," said Khloe. "I'm like, 'She's with her dad, you're a hole. Like, what do you want me to do?'
Kylie vs. Alex Rodríguez
After seeing Alex Rodríguez's claim that she was "talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is,quot; at the 2019 Met Gala, Kylie made things clear. "Umm, no, I didn't," he tweeted. "We only talked about Game of Thrones."
Kendall vs. Rumors
In 2018, Kendall posted a photo of herself sitting at a rooftop table in lingerie. After viewing the photo, many social media users noticed that Kacey Musgraves' billboard in the background seemed to be blurred.
Amid shadowy rumors, Kendall replied, "Oooo, I was working all day and didn't edit this photo! Kacey is literally my favorite! Space cowboy, I miss you, save him, follow your arrow, bangers !! ask any of my friends that I'm dying for her!
