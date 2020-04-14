Kit is the new experimental Facebook messaging application for Apple Watch – BGR

Apple Watch owners now have a new app that allows them to stay in touch with their closest contacts through Facebook Messenger.

It is a new application called Kit, from an internal R,amp;D team on Facebook. This is separate from the Facebook Messenger app for Apple Watch and is intended to be a more dedicated space for users' favorite contacts.

If you're one of those people who fit perfectly at the intersection of the Venn diagram that includes Apple Watch owners and Facebook loyalists, the social media giant today launched a new messaging app just for you.

More specifically, it is an R,amp;D unit within Facebook (the company's NPE team) that launched the experimental application, which is called Kit and means "Stay in touch." The idea here is to provide more Watch-specific features for users of Facebook's Messenger service while using the app's features, many of which can be activated with a single touch, to keep in touch with close friends. We must bear in mind that this is the first application of the NPE team to launch on Apple Watch, and it is free to download.

"The kit makes it easy to stay in touch from your watch," reads the App Store description of the app. “Everything you need to compose a message is just a tap away. No more trouble navigating a small screen to find the right option. To get started, simply scan the QR code on your watch and choose a contact. One touch allows you to send a voice message, your location, or an emoji. You also have easy access to speech to text. "

Those one-touch features include the ability to send a message with an audio recording, as well as emoji, location data, doodles, or dictations. Swipe to see your contact's messages to the right, and you can receive and respond to notifications from your primary Messenger contact.

Of course, there is already a Facebook Messager application for Apple Watch, where this new application is different is that it is more about having a dedicated space for a narrower circle of contacts. Like some family members and, say, your best friend or partner. The idea is that it may seem a bit messy to have to interact with everyone you meet and speak within an app on Apple Watch.

In other words, the whole philosophy behind the applications that come from the Facebook NPE team. "This is a way for Facebook to develop new types of experiences for people and try different ideas by creating small, focused apps to see if people find certain features useful or engaging," the company said in previous communications about the team. . "We can use what we learn to help inform our product thinking and strategy in the future."

