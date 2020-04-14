Kim Kardashian shows how patient she is as the adorable Northwest breaks her latest video

# Roommates, self-quarantine is definitely starting to bring out the best in us, and that also includes Kim Kardashian. In a new video addressing California residents about the importance of staying home to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Kim showed her expert mommy patience when her video was crashed by her oldest daughter, North West.

As we previously reported, Kim Kardashian recently gave her fans a quick quarantine-ready makeup tutorial while she was in closing. He started the video detailing his products and applying them while naming some of his favorites. However, things took a nice turn when her daughter, the only one from the northwest, collided with the tutorial, repeatedly interrupting her mother.

Well, Northie is at it again, showing his outspoken personality (just like his father Kanye West) and giving Kim a chance to show him how important patience is when he's cooped up with coronavirus with four young children.

Kim recently filmed a PSA video for the California Governor's official Twitter account, saying, "Hello everyone in California, I am Kim Kardashian West and I just wanted to talk to you." Just then, the adorable little North jumped in with:And the northwest."

Kim continued, but North was giving his mother a run for his money. He asked North to stop jumping on the bed, and when he was telling people to continue inside despite desperately wanting to leave, he said, "Trust me, I want to get out … more than you know." .

The funniest moment in the video was when Kim said, "Get mental health checks on your friends and loved ones," and North chimed in with, "You should be busier with your kids, not your friends." All Kim could do is respond with "Facts."

Kim Kardashian feels like most of us these days, as we're stuck at home, but Little North is having fun.

