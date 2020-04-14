Kim Kardashian films the coronavirus PSA and is hilariously interrupted by the northwest

Kim Kardashian filmed a Coronavirus public service announcement for the state of California, where she encouraged people to stay home. Hilarious and true to fashion, North West continued to interrupt her mother and made her presence known throughout the video. This is not the first time that Northie has done this type of behavior. When Architectural Digest magazine interviewed Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at their home, North made herself more than comfortable during the interview to find a relaxing place for her to be interviewed as well.

Blocking Coronavirus has changed the way people interact, and many people now spend more time with their children than ever in their lives. Even though Kim's busy and hectic lifestyle has stopped, North West was there to remind her mother that she needs to spend more time with her children.

%MINIFYHTML8c02fc087d647d0cc155891eaac2893b81% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

Kim has already complained about homeschooling and has apparently run out of fun and entertaining activities for her four children. At one point, he even asked his online fans for activities to help keep his kids busy.

Kim started the interview with a presentation and before she could finish saying what the six-year-old public service announcement was about, North West stepped in.

Kim stated that even though they live in beautiful California, they have to stay indoors. It was then that the Northwest intervened hilariously saying it wanted to get out!

Kim had to address her daughter and said the following.

"You went out to your backyard and that's totally fine. Well, guys, we just want you to be at a social distance. There are so many fun and amazing projects you can do, you can spend time with your kids and have a lot of fun. Trust me, I want to go out. , more than you know. It is really important to do mental health checks of your friends and loved ones.

North West then stepped in again and told her mother that she should spend more time with her children than with her friends!

You can see Kim Kardashian's Coronavirus public service announcement below.

What do you think of Kim Kardashian's public service announcement?

Ad %MINIFYHTML8c02fc087d647d0cc155891eaac2893b82% %MINIFYHTML8c02fc087d647d0cc155891eaac2893b82%

Were you surprised to see North West hilariously interrupting his mother?



Post views:

0 0