Kenya Moore talks about her current relationship with husband Marc Daly: "It was really sweet"

WENN

This comes after the star of & # 39; Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; He seems to be suggesting a reconciliation with Marc, with whom he shares his daughter Brooklyn, saying that they are in a & # 39; good place & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Kenya moore stopped by "Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen"Sunday night, April 12."The Real Housewives of Atlanta"The star spoke to the host about how time passed in the midst of self-isolation and how things were with her husband, Marc Daly.

"We are not in quarantine together because when it all happened he was in New York and now he's just trying to keep his restaurant alive and feed people in the hospital and make his own deliveries and stuff like that," said the 49-year-old man. Bravo shared personality. He referred to Marc's SoCo restaurant in Brooklyn, which makes weekly deliveries to Interfaith Medical Center.

%MINIFYHTMLe33cdbf1ff1bb03d29d3b2aa42bce9e479% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

Despite not doing self-isolation together, Kenya revealed that she and her ex "really got along better than we'd gotten together, probably soon after we got married." She went on to say, "I mean there have been no arguments, no real fights or disagreements, and he has been really sweet, caring and caring. He's like, 'Wow, you know, this is the man I'm married to &' # 39 ;. "

<br />

This came after Kenya seemed to hint at a reconciliation with Marc, with whom she shares her daughter Brooklyn. Noting that they are in a "good place" and that her clothes "are still in the closet," said the TV star in February, "she has been here. She has stayed here when she arrives in town, so her clothes are still it's there. I started boxing them up and then you know in their true form that he came back and said, "I don't want to break. I want to work on our marriage. "

Kenya married Marc Daly, a restaurant owner, in June 2017. She gave birth in November 2018 to her first child, a daughter named Brooklyn after the town where the parents met. She filed for divorce in September. Her marital problem has been largely documented in the new season of "RHOA".