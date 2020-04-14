Kenya Moore reveals that her husband Marc Daly wants to work on their marriage, "He has been really sweet, loving and considerate,quot;

In Season 12 of Real Housewives of Atlanta, we witnessed the tumultuous marriage of Kenya Moore and Marc Daily. Married for just two years, the couple announced they would be divorcing in September, but that appears to be on hiatus.

Appearing on "Watch What Happens Live,quot;, the mother of one shared that she and Marc Daily not only get along, but that he has changed his mind and expressed that he wants to work on their marriage.

We are actually getting along better than we have, probably shortly after we got married, "he said." There have simply been no arguments, no real fights or disagreements. He has been really sweet, loving and caring. It's like, "Wow, this is the man I married."

Sharing that she never fully packed her clothes, despite what we saw on the show. he still has clothes at home and stays there when he is in town.

"He has been here. He stayed here when he comes to town, "he said, noting:" He wants to work in marriage. He wants to be a better person. "

The two are not quarantined together, as he is servicing his restaurant business. while assisting medical workers, during COVID-19.

"We are not in quarantine together because when it all happened he was in New York and now he's just trying to keep his restaurant alive and feed people in the hospital and make his own deliveries and stuff like that," he explained.

