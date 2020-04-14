Kenya Moore confesses that Marc Daly does not want to separate: "He wants to work in marriage and be a better person,quot; – Andy Cohen and Eva Marcille react

Kenya Moore has just excited many fans by telling Andy Cohen during a live video with Eva Marcille that she and Marc Daly will not break up after all. It seems that Brooklyn's father Daly changed his mind and now wants to work on his marriage.

Check out the video that has people talking. Not everyone is excited about this.

A follower jumped into the comment section and said, "He's too old to waste his time!" And someone else posted the following message: "What are you doing Kenya? This man doesn't love you!

Many people are against Kenya rejoining the man after how he has been treating her even in public.

Another commentator believes he "wants more money and attention …"

Some people also said that Kenya managed to somehow force him back into the relationship and other people believe that they never really separated.

Another follower said: ‘They never parted. The story was false, "and someone else also stated that Marc doesn't even like Kenya:" but his feelings for her were real! He doesn't like sister!

Another follower said this about Andy: "I think Andy is saying, 'yes, another story for next season.'"

In other news, the other day, Kenya shared some new photos with her baby, Brooklyn Daly, for Easter. The girl was showing off her beautiful pink dress, and fans are completely in love with her chic looks.

You should definitely make sure to look at the photos Kenya shared on her own social media account and also on Brookie's.

‘It is not difficult to be happy when you are together and healthy. May God bless everyone on this holy day. Happy Easter, "said Kenya.

