Kentucky Guard Immanuel Quickley Enters NBA Draft | NBA News

Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley will enter the NBA Draft and sign with an agent, leaving school after a rest season in which he was an honorable mention of the All-America team by Associated Press.

The Southeast Conference coaches voted the 6-foot-3-inch sophomore Player of the Year after he was not chosen for any preseason team in all conferences.

Quickley averaged 16.1 points per game last season with double-figure efforts in his past 20 contests. The AP's first-team All-SEC pick also caught 4.2 rebounds per game while driving the Wildcats to the league's regular-season championship.

The Havre de Grace, Maryland native said in a statement Monday that he was & # 39; & # 39; saddened & # 39; & # 39; that Kentucky could not compete for a national championship due to & # 39; & # 39; circumstances beyond our control & # 39; & # 39 ;. Quickley added that he decided to become a professional after praying and talking to his family.

Kentucky coach John Calipari promoted Quickley's improvement and potential since last fall and said in the statement: "There is no doubt in my mind that his NBA growth will be on the same path as here, which is steep,quot;.

Quickley is the third Kentucky underclass to become a professional. Sophomore Ashton Hagans and freshman Tyrese Maxey announced last week that they will be entering Draft 2020.

