Katy Perry drops clues about the closing of the Las Vegas residence after the coronavirus

The 'Never Worn White' singer, who is pregnant with her first child, gives a cryptic reaction to a fan's question if a show in Sin City could be on the bill during a question-and-answer session by Facebook.

Katy Perry It appears that he will recover after the coronavirus crash, after hinting at a new residency program in Las Vegas.

The "Never Worn White" singer, who is currently expecting her first child, a daughter, with her fiancé Orlando BloomHe joked during a question and answer session on Facebook on Easter Sunday, April 12, that a show in Sin City could be on the billboards.

A fan named Patrick asked Katy if a regular concert would be a possibility, and when Katy apparently saw the question, she said, "Hi Patrick … That was for you," after winking at the camera.

Last year, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported that the "Small Talk" singer was seen touring the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, where Celine dion He played for 16 years.

"She and members of her entourage were shown the balcony and lower-level seating and also visited the dressing rooms of the Colosseum," a source said at the time.