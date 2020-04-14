Kate Beckinsale sparks romance rumors with 22-year-old Goody Grace

New couple alert? Kate Beckinsale was recently seen spending time with the singer Goody grace.

Photos show 46 year old Underworld The 22-year-old actress and music artist holding hands as they went for a walk together in Los Angeles over the Easter weekend.

"Kate spent the Easter weekend at her home in Brentwood with Goody Grace," a source tells E! News. "They stayed for a few rainy days, but went for a walk on Easter afternoon. They went to a nearby hiking trail and headed for the canyon for fresh air."

"They were very loving. They held hands the whole time and Goody put his arm around Kate's waist from time to time," adds the source. "They whispered to each other and laughed. They seemed happy and comfortable together."

Sources also add: "Goody held Kate's phone and glasses as they walked chatting."