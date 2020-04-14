Kate Beckinsale approaches the new Toyboy a year older than her daughter

WENN / Instar

Months after enjoying a brief adventure with comedian Pete Davidson, the & # 39; Underworld & # 39; actress She is seen holding hands with 22-year-old rocker Goody Grace during a romantic walk in Los Angeles.

Kate Beckinsale A new toyboy has been found. Only months after enjoying a brief adventure with the comedian Pete davidson, the actress who plays the vampire Selene in "Underworld"the film series was caught on camera flirting with rocker Goody grace, who is only a year older than her daughter with Michael Sheen, Lily.

In several photos that appeared online, the 46-year-old beauty and 22-year-old musician could be seen walking hand in hand while taking a romantic stroll in Brentwood, Los Angeles. For the Easter Sunday outing, she wore a white lace top under a gray sweater and a pair of black leggings. Tying her hair in a loose bun, she covered her face with large sunglasses.

Beckinsale's hiking partner, Grace, by contrast, went with an emo look. The "Scumbag" singer put on a white sweater over the band's Cigarettes After Sex t-shirt and wore a pair of dark jeans. Also hiding her face behind the black sunglasses, she completed her look with an infinity-shaped necklace.

Beckinsale and Grace were first seen together when they were leaving a party in January. At the time, the two of them sent a fuss over the Internet due to their 24-year age difference. In February, the "Van Helsing"The actress was occasionally seen leaving comments on the singer's" Two Shot "Instagram posts.

The couple's latest online interaction was rumored after she posted an Instagram photo of him holding a giant chocolate egg in front of his face as a number of people perched on his shoulders. "a very happy quarantined easter," she captioned the post and urged her to write in the comment section, "Peep x".

Before Grace, Beckinsale has been romantically related to several younger men, including Davidson. In January 2019, "The widow"The actress was seen leaving a post-Golden Globes party with him"Saturday night live"Cast member. They shared a public kiss at a New York Rangers hockey game in early March, but the sparks died down in late April.

In late 2019, Beckinsale stepped in as he was publicly embarrassed for falling in love with younger men. "It may be a bit of a political act to be a 32-year-old woman having fun at all," she said in an interview with Women & # 39; s Health.

"And by that, I don't mean using drugs, drinking and having fun, because I never am, but being silly, going out and not saying: 'Omigod, I will sit at home and anticipate menopause while I crochet'" . Unless I'm doing that, it somehow seems risky, which is kind of ridiculous to me. "