Kara Keough's housewives royal family sends love after their son's death

In a moment of great loss, Kara Keough He is bathing with love from his television family.

Former Royal Orange County Housewives star Jeana KeoughThe daughter of this Tuesday shared the heartbreaking news that her newborn son died from the complications of childbirth. After giving birth to her second child on April 6, the baby, named McCoy Casey BosworthHe died six days later.

"On April 6, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10 am. Weighing in at 11 pounds, 4 ounces and 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection). In the course of her birth, she experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord, "Kara explained in an Instagram post.

"She joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of her loving parents, her loving sister and those who received her life-saving gifts. I wrote this for the organ / tissue procurement team to read in her honor: "Tonight, we unite to honor the life gifts of this little savior. Through him, that others find new hope and deep healing … and that he lives again through them. May his legacy shine as abundant lives: lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love and, above all, gratitude. It can be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place … that caused an impact … that he was a answered prayer … that he was a hero. May the angels guide you. Thanks, McCoy. "