Kara Keough's housewives royal family sends love after their son's death

In a moment of great loss, Kara Keough He is bathing with love from his television family.
Former Royal Orange County Housewives star Jeana KeoughThe daughter of this Tuesday shared the heartbreaking news that her newborn son died from the complications of childbirth. After giving birth to her second child on April 6, the baby, named McCoy Casey BosworthHe died six days later.
"On April 6, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10 am. Weighing in at 11 pounds, 4 ounces and 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection). In the course of her birth, she experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord, "Kara explained in an Instagram post.
"She joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of her loving parents, her loving sister and those who received her life-saving gifts. I wrote this for the organ / tissue procurement team to read in her honor: "Tonight, we unite to honor the life gifts of this little savior. Through him, that others find new hope and deep healing … and that he lives again through them. May his legacy shine as abundant lives: lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love and, above all, gratitude. It can be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place … that caused an impact … that he was a answered prayer … that he was a hero. May the angels guide you. Thanks, McCoy. "
After sharing the tragic personal news, other Bravo series stars shared their sincere condolences for Kara and her family for their great loss.
"I'm so sorry, my heart hurts for you and your family. Prayers,quot; Tamra Judge commented
"I love you Kara,quot; Lauri Petersonthe daughter of Ashley Zarlin wrote
"Kara, I'm so sorry to hear this,quot; Jo De La Rosa additional. "I pray for you and your family. May God and his angels take care of you until you meet again."
Less than six months ago, Kara shared the news that she was expecting her second child with her husband. Kyle Bosworth. Last month, she celebrated the tenth anniversary of her first date with Bosworth while waiting for her son. As she wrote on Instagram at the time, "I can't wait to meet our next Little Love in a few weeks (or days?").
