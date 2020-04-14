Jordyn Woods will release an album this year – She also plans to start her own label.

Jordyn Woods fans went wild with excitement after she revealed her big secret: that she was the babysitter on the Masked Singer show. He had more exciting news to announce to his fans and people can't wait to see Jordyn prosper further.

Many of his fans told him that since he left the Kardashian clan, he has been shining and growing, and leaving those people was the best thing that could have happened to him.

Other followers only want one thing: that she and Kylie Jenner become friends again.

The Shade Room knows more about Jordyn's musical career and revealed all available details.

TSR announced that Jordyn "dropped another bomb during an interview with @entertainmenttonight, where he confirmed that he had been working on music and reportedly intends to release an album as soon as everything clears up."

ET revealed that Jordyn said the following: ‘I was unable to get to the studio. But as soon as everything clears up and we can go again, and I can go to the studio, that's as soon as you guys can get (an album). Hopefully before the end of 2020. And I'm talking, like, as soon as possible. "

He also said that he does not plan to sign with a specific label at this time and, on the other hand, plans to start his own.

Many commentators support her, but Jordyn also received massive hatred as well.

Someone said, "Why do people think the next projective curve after reality TV is a music career?"

Another follower posted this: "Blacks are pressuring this girl to do stupid things after supporting her for breaking a white woman's home and never apologizing … CHILE needs to hide."

Another follower said, "You all hate! Go look on their page! Moms can sing 😍’

What do you think of Jordyn's latest plans?



