John Krasinski Treats Boston Health Workers With Lifetime Red Sox Tickets

The actor / filmmaker behind & # 39; A Quiet Place Part II & # 39; He talks about the special deal by interviewing baseball legend David Ortiz in his YouTube series & # 39; Some Good News & # 39 ;.

John Krasinski He has lifted the spirits of healthcare workers in his native Boston, Massachusetts by providing Red Sox baseball tickets for life.

The "A peaceful place"star shared the good deed during his new YouTube series" Some Good News "on Sunday, April 12.

During a segment, in which he interviewed the legend of the Red Sox David OrtizThe actor revealed that he had arranged for workers at Boston's Deacons Beth Israel Medical Center to collect a lifetime supply of free tickets to the team's games.

Krasinski also announced that AT&T communications company chiefs would provide three months of free wireless service to doctors and nurses across the United States during the pandemic.