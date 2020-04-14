Jenson Button: Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen among the best I've ever run with

Button's list includes Hamilton and Schumacher, but who else?

















2:30



Lewis Hamilton. Fernando Alonso But who else is on Jenson Button's list? He revealed his responses on the Sky F1 Vodcast.

Lewis Hamilton. Fernando Alonso But who else is on Jenson Button's list? He revealed his responses on the Sky F1 Vodcast.

With a 17-year career, Jenson Button has competed against some of Formula 1's most legendary drivers, and the Sky F1 expert has selected six with whom he would rate the best he has ever shared the track with.

The former world champion made his selections on the Sky F1 Vodcast.

"I have struggled to get fewer than six (of the best F1 drivers) … and it will be all six while I race because it is the only way I can really judge them because I have been to stick with them," said Button, who won. his title with Brawn in 2009 and he retired in 2016.

"It is always difficult for me to compare someone like (Juan Manuel) Fangio with someone like Lewis (Hamilton). They are separated by decades, and it is a completely different sport."

So who makes Button's list? It started with two drivers he teamed up with at McLaren.

"I would stay with Lewis there.

"And Fernando Alonso.

"I have been teammates with both of them and they have immense talent, in very different ways."

37:46 It's a Sky F1 Vodcast: Special Sir Stirling Moss like Sir Jackie Stewart, Martin Brundle, Damon Hill, Johnny Herbert, and Simon Lazenby talk about the legendary race car driver's incredible career, racing, personality, and more. It's a Sky F1 Vodcast: Special Sir Stirling Moss like Sir Jackie Stewart, Martin Brundle, Damon Hill, Johnny Herbert, and Simon Lazenby talk about the legendary race car driver's incredible career, racing, personality, and more.

Next up for Button were two current F1 2020 drivers: one, a multiple world champion and another an emerging star.

"Sebastian Vettel, because doing four on the rebound was a big problem." He's struggling a bit now and has made silly mistakes against a very competitive teammate, but I think it will make him a better driver in the future. .

"Then I have to say Max Verstpapen.

"I didn't run with him for many years, but seeing his performances in difficult conditions like in Brazil 2016, that's out of this world, amazing what he can do with a car."

Button, who started his F1 career in 2000 with Williams, then chose two F1 icons.

"The other two are from my first days in F1, which would be Mika Hakkinen and obviously the great Michael Schumacher."

Catch up on our Sky F1 Vodcasts: