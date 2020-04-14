Jeannie Mai tearfully as she talks about her 'traumatic' divorce by Freddy Harteis

Instagram

Opening up her feeling of having a second wedding after the divorce, she says: & # 39; You feel that you have failed, you feel ashamed, all those people who were there at your wedding & # 39 ;.

Jeannie mai She couldn't hold back tears every time her divorce was brought up. "The real"The co-host was thrilled on the Monday, April 13 episode of the show that marked the first episode with the co-hosts filming from self-isolation.

During the episode, co-host Adrienne Bailon He asked her about her wedding plans and if she would make a change since it would be her second wedding. "I would say, um … Adrienne … It's so strange that you triggered this. I would say that personal moment, for anyone who has been divorced," she replied.

Opening up about your feelings after you divorced Freddy harteisJeannie continued: "If you have friends who are divorced, it is one of the most traumatic things that can happen. They just feel that they have failed, they feel ashamed, all those people who were there at their wedding … you got tired. I remember telling them that I will not remarry. I'm sure if they come back in episodes, they will see times when I made jokes about marriage. "

Praising her fiancé Jeezy (formerly known as Young jeezy), he added, "What saved me is that I never gave up on love. Love is so pervasive and so healing, the only reason I recognize healthy love with Jay today is because I took the time to love myself. Himself … And divorce hurts. People change. People behave in a way they didn't expect. "

"You definitely … You see things in people and it makes you completely unable to trust anyone after that. If you see the partner you slept with and shared a life with in a certain way, again because of hurt feelings, not because people They are bad people, but only because of the pain, "he concluded.

Jeannie and Freddy were married between 2007 and 2017. They decided to go their separate ways because she did not want to have children while he did. She later started dating Jeezy in late 2018 after meeting on the set of "The Real," and made the romantic red carpet official in August 2019, at a dazzling gala for the charity Jeezy & # 39; s Street Dreamz. .

The couple recently took their relationship to another level with hit maker "Soul Survivor" by asking the 41-year-old man the question at his Los Angeles home after travel restrictions introduced as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak forced him to rework their romance. plan.