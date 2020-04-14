Jay Z reportedly tried to bring Boosie to Apolozige to Zaya Wade

As we all know, Boosie says whatever he has in mind, whenever, wherever, however. In a recent webcam interview with The Breakfast Club, Boosie claims she turned down the help of Jay Z, who allegedly tried to apologize for the comments he made about Zaya Wade.

"Nah … They already tried to do that. They were trying to put some shit together with a meeting with JAY-Z," he said when asked if he would apologize to the Wades.

"They say JAY-Z will put him on the phone and all that shit, I need to apologize for saving this, and save that … Hey, tell JAY-Z I don't want to talk. I'm not apologizing for sh * t. No I care if Jesus calls me to apologize. I said what I said, man. I felt that was correct. "

If you remember Boosie was furious about 12-year-old Zaya from Dwyane Wade, pleading with Dwyane not to "cut (Zaya) d * ck,quot;.

"I have to say something about this shit, brother. Dwyane Wade, you went too far, damn it. That's a man. A 12 year old boy. At 12 years old, they don't even know what the next meal will be. They have not yet been resolved. He could meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But his shit is gone, how was he going to go, bruh, you're going too far, dawg. "

It has not been confirmed if Jay Z really tried to step in to mediate the situation, however Boosie said he said what he said and would say it again.

