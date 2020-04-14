Janine Beckie: Manchester City striker signs new two-year contract | Football news

"After the progress and memories I have made so far, there was no question in making the decision to re-sign,quot;





Janine Beckie says she's thrilled to sign a new deal in Manchester City

Janine Beckie has signed a new two-year contract with Manchester City Women, pledging her future with the club until 2022.

The 25-year-old Canadian forward has scored 13 goals in 46 appearances for City since joining Sky Blue FC in 2018, and also helped the club win a Continental Tires Cup and an FA Cup in its first season.

After signing the new agreement, Beckie said: "I am absolutely delighted to extend my time here in City.

"The past two years have been more than I could have imagined and after the progress and memories I have made thus far, there was no question in making the decision to re-sign."

City has been interested in linking several of its biggest names, with Beckie following Steph Houghton, Lauren Hemp, Caroline Weir, Keira Walsh and Jess Park in signing a new deal in recent months.

The city's head of women's football, Gavin Makel, added: "I am delighted that Janine has committed her future to the club.

"She represents what it is all about: a player who has a desire to win and improve, always putting the team's needs above her own."