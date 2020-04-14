Janhvi Kapoor's birthday wish for Dostana 2 director is too cute



With the blockade extended in the nation until May 3, the film industry, like most other industries, will continue to be closed. However, the stars make sure to find different ways to keep the ball going by interacting with their fans and colleagues on social media. Janhvi Kapoor, who has big projects on her kitty like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Takht, Dostana 2, and Roohi Afzana, is currently spending quality time with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor at home.

However, he made sure to attend the virtual birthday party of his Dostana 2 director Collin D Cunha. She even wished him on Instagram.

The actress couldn't help but say she couldn't wait to get back on set with him. Dostana 2 also stars Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya. Check out their post below.