Jamie Carragher's toughest XI: Former Liverpool defender selects opposition's toughest lineup | Football news

Jamie Carragher selects his ultimate team from a selection of the best players he has ever played against

Sky Sports expert and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher picks the 11 toughest players he's faced during his career in The soccer show.

The 42-year-old spent his entire club career with Liverpool, won the Champions League, three League Cups, two FA Cups and the UEFA Cup, and played 38 times for England.

Speaking in Sky Sports & # 39; The new daily show, The Football Show, said Carragher: "I was lucky enough to face some of the best players in the world at the time through the success we had in different seasons in Liverpool."

But who were the toughest opponents the former defender faced? Here the Sky Sports expert reveals everything …

I think the easiest ones are possibly the full backups: Paolo Maldini and Cafu. I faced them in 2005 in the Champions League final and not only were they the best wingers of their generation, I actually think they are the two best wingers of all time, I don't think there are too many arguments with that.

Wise goalkeeper, I have chosen Gianluigi Buffon. I was born the same day as him and I scored against him, so he always gives me a chance to tell that story. But he was a great goalkeeper and certainly the best of his generation.

Center-wise with Marcel DesaillyIn the Premier League, I don't think he showed what he had done before, certainly at AC Milan. But in certain games against Liverpool, it was like men versus boys when I really wanted to turn it on.

For me, John Terry He has been the best central defender in the Premier League, certainly in my time watching football. There are a lot of other centrals that I could have put there, but I wanted to have a Premier League player and I think he has been as good as anyone.

The center of the field, in terms of Xavi and Andres Iniesta, he chooses himself. What they did for Barcelona makes them absolute superstars, both. I probably wanted Roy Keane a little more central in the waiting position, so it would be in the center.

I was thinking about what other players you would face, maybe Andrea Pirlo, who is a completely different player than Keane in that position, but what Keane would give you sitting in front of the last four is organization, energy and challenges. playing from there.

I look at the first three and certainly any of my generation would be Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and another one for me that's Thierry Henry, who I think is the best Premier League player of all time and certainly my toughest opponent. That Arsenal Invincibles team (2003-04) where he played and the two or three years in which he would undoubtedly be the toughest opponent I played in and that's at home and abroad.

How about the toughest team overall?

The problem with that Arsenal team was that when you entered the tunnel with them, they were all six feet two feet and had shoulders here. You look at the physical battle and you can't get them out of their way, they were physically too strong for you at different times.

Graeme (Souness) mentioned (earlier in the show) about playing against Brazil (for Scotland at the 1982 World Cup) and they knew in five minutes that they couldn't win the game, it was going to be difficult. Sometimes you had that feeling in the tunnel with Arsenal, when you showed up next to them and their size.

You knew how good they were as players, but sometimes you have to be with someone to understand the physicality of that team's sheet. Even someone like Dennis Bergkamp was also a huge man, that's why I always choose that team from Arsene Wenger and Arsenal as my toughest opponent.

