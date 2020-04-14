Ja Rule says he wants to fight 50 Cent and the fans are going crazy!

The two have had serious drama for a long time, but it seems like Ja Rule wants to take it to the next level and fight rival 50 Cent! Kind of!

There is no violence involved! What Ja Rule meant is that he wants an Instagram Live song battle, as he said during a conversation with Fat Joe.

Fat Joe had his speaker phone at the time since he was live with Swizz Beatz.

With that said, the internet quickly found out about Ja Rule's wish and judging by his reactions, they'd be more than happy to see him!

As you know, the two men have been at odds for no less than two decades, but it seems that quarantine is the perfect time to sort it out once and for all with a song battle on IG live!

"I want all the smoke but I'll behave," he said of maybe fighting 50 during that call.

"That sounds like devilish behavior," Swizz reacted, knowing what kind of massive drama his battle could bring.

Soon after, fans shared their thoughts on the possible confrontation between the rappers, commenting on things like: "Ja Rule will never have a chance against my 50 man. He pursues influence." / & # 39; Ja Rule would win & # 39; / & # 39; I don't & # 39 ;. I think it will happen & # 39; / & # 39; that will never happen & # 39; / & # 39; Here for it & # 39 ;.

This whole situation is quite strangely playful given the fact that his meat is quite serious.

It all started in 1999 when Ja was robbed at gunpoint by his chain.

A couple of weeks later, he claimed to have seen 50 with the thief in a club, just hanging out together and that sparked their drama!

And that was not all! The meat became even more explosive when 50 were stabbed not long afterward, Ja was arrested for it along with fellow rapper Black Child.



