Ja Rule Provides New York City Homeless People Free Face Masks

Instagram

The success maker & # 39; Always on time & # 39; He claims to have delivered 3,000 units to those living on the streets after federal authorities recommended its use to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Up News Info –

Rapper You're the boss is using its new line of trendy face masks to help provide New York City's homeless population with protective gear during the coronavirus pandemic.

The hit maker "Always on Time" has added his own designs to his Iconn brand, revealing that he has already delivered 3,000 units to those living on the streets of the Big Apple, after federal authorities at the Centers for the United States Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the use of fabric facial coatings in public settings to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Ja Rule has partnered with David Prince of Prince Management and officials from the Knock charity group Knock Give a Sock to donate the masks.

"Unfortunately, masks will be a new way of life," he told page six of the New York Post. "The homeless population are people we often forget. These are the people who cannot stay at home and have social distance. But they are part of our society."

He's also selling them online for $ 20 (£ 16) each, with a mask donated to those in need for every item sold.

<br />

Explaining how the design idea came about, he said, "I wear a mask every day, that's why I want to do something cool, because it looked dazzling (bad). I needed something to match my outfit.) So I'll have fun with that ".