Ja Rule challenges 50 Cent to Instagram Live Battle

Rapper Ja Rule and 50 Cent have been enemies for quite some time, but Ja Rule says he would like to fight 50 Cent on Instagram Live, and 50 has responded.

Ja called Fat Joe while on Instagram Live with Swizz Beatz as part of the next installment in the Versuz series by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. He promised to behave.

50 jumped on Twitter and wrote: "Who wants to fight, here and # 39; s and here is a moment of silence for those who are still sick and suffering. LOL #abcforlife #starz # powerbook2,3,4,5 #Fox #BMF # needattention call 50 #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi # g-unitfilms # g-unitbooks # g-unitrecords ", along with a gif of him laughing and walking away in his trunk.

It doesn't seem like 50 is up for the challenge.

On social media, fans were divided over who would win a battle between the couple. They both have an impressive catalog of hits. Perhaps this battle would have been a good way to end the dispute once and for all.