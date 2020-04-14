Home Entertainment Ja Rule challenges 50 Cent to Instagram Live Battle

Ja Rule challenges 50 Cent to Instagram Live Battle

Bradley Lamb
Rapper Ja Rule and 50 Cent have been enemies for quite some time, but Ja Rule says he would like to fight 50 Cent on Instagram Live, and 50 has responded.

Ja called Fat Joe while on Instagram Live with Swizz Beatz as part of the next installment in the Versuz series by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. He promised to behave.

