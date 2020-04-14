Iyanna Mayweather's stabbing victim is hospitalized again as his injuries worsen

Twitter

LaPattra Lashai Jacobs was twice stabbed by Floyd Mayweather, Jr.'s daughter after a physical altercation at the NBA YoungBoy home in Houston earlier this month.

Up News Info –

It seems the victim of Iyanna MayweatherThe stabbing case is not doing so well after the headline incident. LaPattra Lashai Jacobs is rumored to have been admitted to the hospital again due to complications from the stabbing.

However, details about his exact condition are unknown at this time.

Earlier this month, Iyanna was arrested and detained at the Harris County Jail in Houston after the stabbing incident. LaPattra was with NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy never broke again at home when the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. He came and told him to leave the house. The women exchanged a few words before things got worse. Iyanna allegedly grabbed two knives and stabbed LaPattra twice.

She was eventually released on $ 30,000 bail and charged with second-degree aggravated assault, one of her lawyers confirmed Monday, April 13. The charge carries a sentence of two to 20 years in prison. "We recognize that this is a very serious charge, but I believe that in the end, it will be acquitted," Kent Schaffer said in a statement. "I don't think she's going to spend a day in jail. What she did was in defense of herself."

Iyanna has not yet broken her silence about the incident, although her mother Melissa Brim has shown her support for her daughter. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a video of the mother-daughter duo walking hand in hand. "I covered your back FOREVER," so he captioned the short clip.

Meanwhile, LaPattra's mother urged online users not to talk about her daughter anymore: "Can they hate the press because they do us a favor and stop worrying about LaPattra La & # 39; shai and fuck her *** ys ** k YoungBoy **** and let me see my son. " He went on to say, "Now that you have a good day and for people who are really concerned about your well-being, I am sorry, but enough is enough!"