ITV and AMC Million Heist Drama Starts Strong in UK – Deadline

The ITV and AMC dramatization of Charles and Diana Ingram's plot to win the British version of Who wants to be a millionaire? It got off to a decent start in the UK.

the Exam The miniseries, which will run for three nights on ITV, premiered on Monday at 9 p.m. Local time with nearly 5.3 million viewers, according to BARB figures provided by overnights.tv.

Produced by Left Bank Pictures, it was the highest rated show on British television during the time it aired, beating out the BBC One drama The nest, which was seen by almost 4.7 million people at the same time.

Examwhat stars SuccessionIt's Matthew Macfadyen and Flea bagSian Clifford as Ingrams, also outperformed the ITV slot average. An ITV show would generally be viewed by 3.8M on a Monday at 9PM.

Exam is directed by Stephen Frears (A very English scandal) and written by James Graham (Brexit: an uncivil war) It will premiere at AMC on May 31. Read Deadline's interview with Graham here.