It got out of control

The singer of & # 39; Lose You to Love Me & # 39; says he has decided to openly share about & # 39; personal parts & # 39; of his life because & # 39; people were taking away my narrative and he was killing me & # 39 ;.

Selena Gomez He had had enough unwanted attention to his love and his life. After being under the spotlight for almost her entire life, hit maker "Lose You to Love Me" criticized media coverage of her "going out of control."

Speaking to Amy Schumer For the spring 2020 issue of Interview magazine, the 27-year-old explained why she decided to openly share the personal parts of her life. "My intention was never to become a tabloid. So when things happened that way, they got out of control. And then I thought, 'Wait, none of this is true,'" he confided.

"The way the media has sometimes tried to explain things has made it sound really bad, when there really is nothing wrong with the fact that I had to leave or fall in love," the former ex continued. Disney star. "I had to start opening up because people were taking away my narrative and it was killing me. I am very young and I am going to keep changing, and nobody has the right to tell me how my life is going."

During the chat, Schumer also mentioned the fact that Gomez has helped many people understand "their own mental health problems." When asked if it was his "vocation", the ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber he simply replied, "I don't know if that was my role, but I love people. I care a lot."

The former star of "Wizards of Waverly Place, who was outspoken about her lupus diagnosis, recalled her own experiences going through "many medical problems, and I know I can communicate with people who are going through equally terrifying things: an organ transplant or being on dialysis or going for getting treatment. "He added:" A big part of why I have a platform is helping people. "

"So I think I agree with the magnitude, I mean, I don't really agree with that, but I'm going to say I am because it's worth it," said the "Boyfriend" singer. She then pointed out that if she could make "someone somewhere feel good, or feel understood or heard," it "was worth it" to her.