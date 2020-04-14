Issa Rae talks about season 4 of "insecure" – Deadline

Issa Rae Season 4 Unsafe released on April 12 and based on the argument between Issa and her best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji) at the end of the episode, their friendship trip is about to hit some rough waters, some really rough waters.

Rae built followers with her web series The Misadventures of Clumsy Black Girl which later became an HBO series that we now know as Unsafe. Since its first episode in 2016, Rae's character (who is also called Issa in case you don't see him) has rapped on his way to give us a whole new state of mind when it comes to millennial life, portraying the Black community and Los Angeles: The show has also given us so many songs to add to our playlists.

In addition to Unsafe, Rae has immersed himself in movies that appear in The hate you give, photography and next The lovebirds with a friend from the Kumail Nanjiani podcast. Rae remotely joined Deadline's new Hollywood podcast to talk about how this new season will make you question the friendships in your life. On top of that, we discussed Rae's natural defense of underrepresented voices and unpacked how she breaks the assumption that black women and Asian men are not desirable when it comes to dating. We also talked about his current quarantine TV habits and we were nostalgic about Myspace and the process we went through to determine who we included in our Top 8.

Listen to the episode below.