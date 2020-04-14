Israeli police use drones to control virus patients

JERUSALEM – The drone slides into a skyscraper until it reaches the window of an apartment where a woman salutes from inside, demonstrating to the police that she isolates herself after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Israeli police are deploying drones as part of efforts to stop the outbreak, allowing officers to keep a safe distance from infected people. Israel also approved the use of telephone spy technology that was previously used against Palestinian militants.

Israel and other countries have quickly come to see such methods as crucial tools in preventing the spread of the virus, which has infected nearly 2 million people worldwide, killed more than 120,000, and caused economically devastating blockades.

But the increasing use of such technology against civilians has raised privacy concerns and difficult questions about how far authorities can or should go to stem the pandemic.

The drone used outside the apartment complex in the Tel Aviv area was deployed by police to monitor patients who were ordered to isolate themselves.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says police are using drones across the country to "find and confirm that people with the coronavirus are in isolation,quot; according to regulations from the Health Ministry.

"Units on the ground are using drones in high-rise buildings and are making a visual confirmation," he said.

The virus causes mild to moderate flu-like symptoms in most patients, who recover within a few weeks. But it is highly contagious and can cause serious illness or death, particularly in the elderly or with underlying health problems.

Israel has reported more than 11,800 cases and at least 117 deaths. Like many other countries, it has closed schools and businesses and imposed strict orders to stay home. Those who test positive for the new coronavirus must isolate themselves, and anyone who flouts the regulations faces fines or even arrest.

Police have used drones to enforce blockades in other countries, including Italy, France, Spain, and China. They have been used to enforce social distancing in New York City and New Jersey. India has also used drones to monitor its blockade.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, in Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, the police have used drones to order people to stay inside. In Dubai, which is part of the UAE, they have become accustomed to street disinfectant spray.

In Saudi Arabia, drones have been used in some public places to check people's temperatures.

Tehilla Shwartz Altshuler, an expert on technology and privacy laws at the Israel Democracy Institute, says it would be a violation of constitutional rights if the police used drones to search private homes. The use of facial recognition technology is also prohibited by the Israeli security forces, except to monitor Palestinians in the occupied territories.

It is alarmed by the speed at which authorities and technology companies have adopted new surveillance tactics in response to the pandemic. She says her "biggest fear,quot; is that those technologies are here to stay.

"First of all, they are here to stay because the crown is here to stay," at least for another year, although it can come and go, he said. "After the crown is gone, we are going to get used to the fact that we are using those technologies."

AP writer Aya Batrawy in Dubai, UAE contributed.