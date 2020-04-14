Israeli electoral rivals seek to extend deadline to form a unity government

JERUSALEM – With negotiations on a unity government in Israel at a critical juncture, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival, Benny Gantz, asked the country's president to extend the deadline to form a joint coalition until midnight on Wednesday .
The two sides, hampered by discord and acrimony in their discussions of a power-sharing agreement, had been unable to reach an agreement before the deadline expired at midnight on Monday.
President Reuven Rivlin agreed to the extension request on the understanding that the two sides were close to a deal, according to a statement released Tuesday morning from his office.
If the two sides cannot resolve their differences by Wednesday night, Rivlin is expected to refer the task of forming a government to Parliament, a step that would start a countdown to a possible new election, Israel's fourth in little more. one year.
Parliament would have 21 days to present a prime ministerial candidate backed by 61 members of the 120-member assembly. Otherwise, Parliament would automatically disperse, sending Israelis to the polls.
In separate televised statements Monday night, just a few hours before the original deadline, both Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Gantz expressed their desire for a unity government, citing the emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic, but none explained what stood in the way of an agreement.
"We will continue to do everything we can to achieve the unity the country needs these days," Netanyahu said in a speech that began with a lengthy explanation of the latest coronavirus restrictions. Soon after, she called Mr. Gantz to negotiate.
"Benny, I'm waiting for you at the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem," Mr. Netanyahu wrote On twitter. "Let's get together and sign even tonight to form an emergency national government that will save lives and work for the citizens of Israel."
In an impassioned speech, half an hour later, Gantz, who was unable to form his own coalition despite having received more support from lawmakers than Netanyahu after In the March elections, he called on the prime minister to reach an agreement.
"Netanyahu, we have reached the moment of truth," he said. "The citizens of Israel expect us, both of us, to make difficult decisions."
Last month's elections, the third inconclusive vote since April 2019, left Gantz's centrist Blue and White party and its allies with a slight numerical advantage in Parliament, but, like Netanyahu's conservative Likud party, it did not He was able to assemble a majority coalition.
The only apparent way out of the impasse was to join forces.
Quoting the good of the country, Gantz reneged last month on repeated campaign promises not to sit in on a government under Netanyahu, who is facing trial on corruption charges. Mr. Gantz agreed in principle to join a unity government in which Mr. Netanyahu would remain Prime Minister for the first 18 months and Mr. Gantz would take over for the next 18 months.
Mr. Gantz's party immediately dissolved as a result of his political change, diminishing his political influence as many former supporters accused him of betraying his trust.
In his Monday speech, Gantz defended his radical change, saying that he had put the country's interests above his own and adding: "I am at peace with myself and I am at peace with my decision."
"The state of emergency that has been imposed on Israel and the entire world does not allow leaders to close their eyes and ears and remain concerned only with their own egos," he said.
But talks, over what an emergency national government should be to combat the coronavirus crisis, stalled on political and legal details.
Many analysts wondered if Netanyahu, Israel's acting prime minister and a renowned political survivor, really wanted a deal or if his plan was to neutralize Gantz and aim for a fourth election all the time.
Even if the task of forming a government passes to Parliament, Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Gantz would still have three weeks to negotiate a power-sharing agreement.
Alternatively, with the opposition to pieces, Netanyahu, who already has the backing of 59 lawmakers, could try to persuade a pair of defectors to cross the lines and form a tight government.
If none of these things happens, a fourth choice would become inevitable.
So far, the unity talks have been spiteful, with Mr. Netanyahu apparently focused on ensuring that he can remain in office despite his legal troubles. The unity talks were interrupted last week when Netanyahu attempted to change the procedures for appointing Supreme Court justices, according to Blue and White officials.
After the talks resumed a few days later, Mr. Netanyahu, according to analysts, was primarily concerned with finding a way to override any future Supreme Court decision that would prohibit a candidate accused of crimes, like himself, from forming a government.
Gantz, meanwhile, has been trying to save his reputation by refusing to give in to Likud demands that he considers detrimental to democracy and the rule of law.
But even if a unity government is formed, political analysts were skeptical that Gantz would have a turn as prime minister after Netanyahu, or that the government would last that long.
"This is not an emergency government, nor does it have anything to do with the coronavirus," Sima Kadmon, a political columnist, wrote in the Yediot Ahronot newspaper on Monday. "Netanyahu managed to do Gantz what he does to everyone: first skin him, then grill him."
