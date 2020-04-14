Israeli electoral rivals seek to extend deadline to form a unity government

JERUSALEM – With negotiations on a unity government in Israel at a critical juncture, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival, Benny Gantz, asked the country's president to extend the deadline to form a joint coalition until midnight on Wednesday .

The two sides, hampered by discord and acrimony in their discussions of a power-sharing agreement, had been unable to reach an agreement before the deadline expired at midnight on Monday.

President Reuven Rivlin agreed to the extension request on the understanding that the two sides were close to a deal, according to a statement released Tuesday morning from his office.

If the two sides cannot resolve their differences by Wednesday night, Rivlin is expected to refer the task of forming a government to Parliament, a step that would start a countdown to a possible new election, Israel's fourth in little more. one year.