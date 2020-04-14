Is Becky coming between Darlene and Ben in The Conners?

Is Ben about to slip into the Conner sisters? In the exclusive glimpse above The ConnersBecky (Lecy Goranson) is desperate. She needs help.
"There is something wrong with hot water in the house and I need to shower a lot because Beverly Rose vomited in my hair. I tried to run it and run it and it did not come out with hot water, and if I do not shower and get some sleep, I will eat at baby, "says Becky.
But benJay R. Ferguson) is fast with a solution … or so he thinks.
"It's probably just the pilot light," he says. "I will check it."
Despite her assurance of a quick fix, Becky still doesn't have a shower.
"You said you could fix this! Or are you just talking everywhere like all men do?" Becky asks. "I just want a shower. I just want my hair to smell like pretty apples again."
The episode, "Pilot Lights and Sister Fights,quot;, shows Ben caught playing both Becky's handyman and babysitter, and as a result he missed an important meeting causing Darlene (Sara Gilbert) to start a nasty fight with Ben and Becky. Darlene also spreads when she attracts potential advertisers and medical appointments, realizing how much she wants to have a baby. Meanwhile, Dan (John Goodman) finally gathers the courage to share his feelings for Louise (Katey Sagal), But it may be too late.
The Conners airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. at ABC
%MINIFYHTML95eb18f2fa067be5d5140f8fbc44a60112%