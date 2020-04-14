IPL to be postponed indefinitely as India extends blockade | Cricket News





This year's Indian Premier League T20 competition will be postponed indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic after the country extended a blockade to its 1.3 billion people until at least May 3.

The eight-team league, which was originally scheduled to start on March 29, was initially postponed until Wednesday before India announced a three-week shutdown last month.

IPL Governing Council Chairman Brijesh Patel did not take calls or respond to a Reuters message commenting on possible tournament dates.

One of the franchise officials reached by Reuters said they were waiting for news from the Cricket Control Board in India (BCCI), which met Tuesday during a conference call.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had previously recognized the difficulty of organizing the tournament amid the closure and travel restrictions forced by the global health crisis.

"Right now, we can't say anything," said the former captain of India. New India Express Newspaper on weekends.

"Airports are closed, people are trapped in their homes, offices are closed, no one can go anywhere. And it seems like this will be until mid-May."

"Where will they get the players from? Where will the players travel? It's just common sense that, for the moment, nothing is in favor of any kind of sport anywhere in the world, forget IPL."