Interest in Tesla's Cybertruck remains surprisingly strong: BGR

One of the most integral aspects behind Tesla's success has been its ability to design electric vehicles that do not resemble traditional electric vehicles. While most people used to associate electric vehicles with awkward and unappealing form factors, the Teslas Model S emphatically demonstrated that it was possible to create an EV that resembled a modern luxury sedan.

Since then, Tesla designer Franz von Holzhausen has been in an absolute tear. Over the span of a few years, Tesla's Model X, Model 3, along with what we've seen from upcoming Tesla Semi and next-generation Roadsters, underline the talent of the Tesla design team. Cybertruck's recent presentation of Tesla, however, raised some eyebrows.

Undoubtedly, Tesla's Cybertruck is nothing like anything we've seen before. The design, to put it bluntly, is polarizing. The Cybertruck effectively looks like a military truck from a post-apocalyptic movie. Elon Musk was clearly not lying when he said that Tesla's first truck would feature a "futuristic cyberpunk‘ Blade Runner "design.

Despite the many question marks surrounding the design, Tesla's interest in Cybertruck has been quite impressive. Just a week after its introduction, Cybertruck's preorders reached 250,000. Since then, some speculative reports have estimated that the preorder count could hit 500,000.

While impressive, it's worth noting that a Cybertruck pre-order simply requires a $ 100 fully refundable deposit. In contrast, there was a $ 1,000 deposit for the Model 3 when it was unveiled.

However, interest in the Cybertruck seems to continue to grow. According to a report by ElectrekCybertruck's pre-orders remain strong despite the devastating impact the coronavirus has had on the economy:

Now, new Tesla orders have slowed down to a slow pace in the US. According to sources talking to Electrek, but some of the sources say Tesla is still receiving a steady stream of reservations from Cybertruck. Some markets are still seeing hundreds of new Cybertruck preorders per week, even in the midst of the pandemic.

While it remains to be seen how many of these preorders turn into actual orders, there is no denying that Tesla is doing pretty well right now. All told, it looks like the Cybertruck will be able to compete head-to-head with established trucks like the Ford F-150.

As it stands now, Tesla aims to start production of the Dual Motor and Tri Motor Cybertruck models by the end of 2021. However, the most affordable single-engine version may not go until 2023 as Tesla has long prioritized manufacturing your highest margin vehicles first.

